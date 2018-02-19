Uhlir Elected as State Pork President

Darin Uhlir from St. Paul, Nebraska was elected as President of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA). Joining Uhlir as NPPA’s leaders are Tim Chancellor, 1st Vice President of Broken Bow and Kevin Peterson, 2nd Vice President of Osceola. Elected as 3rd Vice President is John Csukker of Columbus. Newly elected Directors are Connor Livingston of Fairbury and Jared Lierman of Beemer. Alternate Directors are Matt Marquardt of Tekamah and Mike Fagen of Elkhorn. NPPA’s Annual Meeting and elections were held in Lincoln at the Graduate, February 13, 2018.

Darin Uhlir of St. Paul, Nebraska was first elected to the Board of Directors in 2013. Uhlir is a member of the Executive, Finance, and Legislative/SIP Committees for the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. He has been a National Pork Board Delegate for the past 4 years and will travel to Kansas City, Missouri for the 2018 National Pork Industry Forum February 28, March 1 and 2.

Uhlir has worked in the pork industry since 1990. In 1997, he became a Business Leader with Progressive Swine Technology (PST). Today PST is known as Pillen Family Farms. Darin is also an active member of several hunting/conservation organizations. Darin and his wife Carla have three children and enjoy showing livestock and spending quality time together.

In offering his congratulations to Uhlir, Russ Vering retiring President for the Nebraska Pork Producers Association stated, “It has been a pleasure to work with Darin. His dedication and insight into our industry will see him through any challenging tasks ahead.”