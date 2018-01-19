Union Pacific Named Fortune’s Most Admired for Eight Consecutive Years

|
|
OMAHA, Neb., — Fortune named Union Pacific the most admired company for the eighth consecutive year, marking the 15thtime in 19 years the company has been named No. 1 among trucking, transportation and logistics leaders. The magazine’s annual World’s Most Admired list is published in its February edition, on newsstands on Jan. 22.
Union Pacific ranked No. 1 in 8 of Fortune’s performance categories:
|
|
|
- Innovation
- People management
- Use of corporate assets
- Social responsibility
- Quality of management
- Financial soundness
- Long-term investment
- Quality of products and services
“Union Pacific’s top ranking by Fortune highlights our employees’ commitment to deliver value to our customers, shareholders and communities,” said Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. “Our engaged team’s focus on finding new, innovative ways to operate a safe and efficient railroad will help us continue serving these key stakeholders with excellence.”
Fortune’s research partner, the Hay Group, surveyed approximately 3,800 senior executives, directors and analysts to select companies they admired most from a list that began with approximately 1,500 companies.
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
Copyright Information