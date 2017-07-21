United States Cattle on Feed Up 4 Percent

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 10.8 million head on July 1, 2017. The inventory was 4 percent above July 1, 2016. The inventory included 6.96 million steers and steer calves, up 1 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 64 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 3.86 million head, up 11 percent from 2016.

Placements in feedlots during June totaled 1.77 million head, 16 percent above 2016. Net placements were 1.71 million head. During June, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 375,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 315,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 430,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 385,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 170,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 95,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during June totaled 1.99 million head, 4 percent above 2016.

Other disappearance totaled 56,000 head during June, 8 percent below 2016.

United States All Cattle on Feed Up 6 Percent from 2015

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 12.8 million head on July 1, 2017. The inventory was up 6 percent from the July 1, 2015 total of 12.1 million head. Cattle on feed in feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head, accounted for 84.5 percent of the total cattle on feed on July 1, 2017. This is down 0.1 percent from 2015.