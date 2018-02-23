United States Cattle on Feed Up 8% *AUDIO*

OMAHA (DTN) — Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.6 million head on Feb. 1, 2018, USDA reported Friday. The inventory was 8% above Feb. 1, 2017.

Listen to Jerry Stowell of Country Futures give his take on the Cattle on Feed Report. Cattle on Feed Report 2-23

Placements in feedlots during January totaled 2.07 million head, 4% above 2017, USDA said in its report. Net placements were 2.00 million head. During January, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 375,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 450,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 625,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 418,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 115,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 85,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during January totaled 1.86 million head, 6% above 2017, USDA said.

Other disappearance totaled 69,000 head during January, 30% above 2017.

To view the full report, visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/…