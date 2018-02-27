University of Nebraska may close Haskell Ag Lab to save $1M

CONCORD, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska may close an agriculture laboratory to save $1 million a year.

The Sioux City Journal reports that closing the 320-acre Haskell Agricultural Laboratory outside Concord is among $9 million in proposed budget cuts put forward by university President Hank Bounds at Gov. Pete Ricketts’ request.

Researchers have studied crop and livestock production, crop nutrition, irrigation and water management, soil science and weed, disease and pest management at the lab.

Mike Boehm is vice chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, which oversees Haskell. He says that while Haskell has had a positive effect in northeast Nebraska, the lab is at the top of the proposed cut list because the university doesn’t own the land and $1.5 million is needed in maintenance and improvements.