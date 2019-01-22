Upper Big Blue NRD Board of Directors Elect Officer Positions for 2019-20

The Upper Big Blue NRD Board of Directors met Thursday, January 17, 2019, at the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District office to discuss and vote on January’s committee actions and reports. During the meeting, Upper Big Blue NRD board members were nominated and votes were cast to fill board officer positions for a two-year term as follows:

Roger W. Houdersheldt of Shelby—CHAIRMAN;

John E. Miller of Aurora—VICE CHAIRMAN;

Linda L. Luebbe of Beaver Crossing—SECRETARY;

Douglas L. Dickinson of Seward—TREASURER;

Paul M. Bethune of York—NARD (Nebraska Association of Resources Districts) REPRESENTATIVE;

Larry K. Moore of Ulysses—NARD (Nebraska Association of Resources Districts) REPRESENTATIVE ALTERNATE.

The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) protects lives, property and the future of this area through a wide-range of stewardship, management and education programs—from flood control to groundwater quality and quantity monitoring, from irrigation management to outdoor recreation and more. Activities and projects of the Upper Big Blue NRD are reviewed and approved by a locally elected board of directors. The Upper Big Blue NRD is one of 23 Natural Resources Districts across the state.