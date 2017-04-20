Urban Youth to Experience Life on the Farm

LINCOLN – Agriculture is the state’s largest industry, and the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC) wants to make sure that elementary school students know how important ag is. This week, the NAYC will host its annual Urban Youth Farm Tour connecting elementary-age students from Lincoln with area farms to experience agriculture up close and learn from working farmers and ranchers how our food is produced.

The tour will take place Friday, April 21. NAYC members will be joined by nearly 250 elementary students and their teachers from elementary schools in Lincoln as they visit operating beef, dairy and grain farms near Wahoo. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s (NDA) sponsors the NAYC. The Nebraska Corn Board is sponsoring the transportation costs for the students to attend the tour.

“It’s important to show young people firsthand what agriculture is and how the industry impacts their lives daily,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “These tours will give urban students an opportunity to experience life on a farm and learn more about agriculture. We are very grateful for the farmers and ranchers in the Wahoo area that are willing to take time out of their busy days to personally share their stories with these young Nebraskans.”

The NAYC consists of 21 college-age men and women who have been selected by NDA to promote agriculture to youth. Council members are chosen based on their enthusiasm, interest and leadership in agriculture. This year, the NAYC is celebrating its 46thanniversary of promoting agriculture to Nebraska youth, from preschoolers to high school students.