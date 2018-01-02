US, South Korea Trade Talks To Start

Talks between the U.S. and South Korea to revise the trade agreement between the two countries will start Jan. 5 in Washington, according to an announcement from South Korea. Leading the talks for the U.S. will be Michael Beeman, an assistant U.S. Trade Representative, and Yoo Myung-hee, a director general for FTA Negotiations from South Korea, according to South Korea’s trade ministry.

“In the upcoming negotiations, we plan to push for the inclusion of our issues of interest with the aim of enhancing mutual reciprocity and achieving a balance of interests,” according to a trade ministry statement.