USCA Requests Status on U.S. Beef Trade with China

This week, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association sent a letter to Secretary Tom Vilsack requesting an update on the status of trade negotiations with China in relation to the exportation of U.S. beef.

USCA Trade Committee Co-Chair Chasmine Nelson issued the following statement:

“In September, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced in a speech delivered while in New York that Chinese consumers should no longer be denied the choice to dine on U.S. beef. The news was welcomed by U.S. cattle producers eager to take advantage of a growing demand for beef in the country. The letter requests an update on the status of those negotiations and encourages the Administration to reach out to stakeholders for input and feedback. We look forward to working with the Department to define the details of this proposed expanded market access and are optimistic that we can find a solution that benefits both U.S. producers and Chinese consumers.”

The letter may be viewed HERE.