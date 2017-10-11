USDA Again Temporarily Suspends Continuous CRP Signup

Approval of new offers made under the continuous Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) signup has again been temporarily suspended until sometime later in Fiscal 2018, according to USDA, and the processing of pending offers made before September 30 is currently underway.

USDA is accepting all pending continuous CRP enrollment offers that were made beginning on May 4, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2017. However, USDA noted that the Pollinator Habitat Initiative offers are being declined as the acreage enrollment goal for that effort has been met. USDA data showed that as of August, 441, 872 acres had been enrolled under the pollinator effort which had a 450,000 acre allocation.

CRP data has indicated that signup 50 for the continuous CRP effort – Fiscal 2017 – included 1.107 million acres being approved. But, since May 4, offers were taken in by USDA but not approved as the agency has sought to keep the acreage below the 24 million acre cap imposed via the 2014 Farm Bill.