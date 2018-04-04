USDA and SBA Join Forces to Help Businesses in Rural America

(Washington, D.C., April 4, 2018) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Administrator Linda McMahon, the head of the Small Business Administration (SBA), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the SBA to promote stronger businesses and agricultural economies in rural America. The two signed the MOU in Lima, Ohio, where Secretary Perdue was joined by Administrator McMahon for a portion of Perdue’s third “Back to Our Roots” RV tour.

Under the newly-signed MOU, USDA and SBA will enhance collaboration and coordination in areas of mutual interest. Specifically, such collaboration is intended to improve investment opportunities in rural areas, identify ways to increase the benefits of the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017, improve innovation for rural technical assistance providers, and aid rural businesses in providing tools to export products around the world, among other goals.

“Most family farms operate as small businesses, so the collaboration of USDA and SBA makes all the sense in the world,” Secretary Perdue said. “Rural America and our small Main Street businesses must know that the Trump Administration aims to increase prosperity across all economic sectors. I’m grateful to be partnering with Administrator McMahon and SBA to best help farmers, ranchers, foresters, and small businesses in rural communities thrive.”

“As small business optimism continues to rise, it is important that we work to create a better economic environment for rural America to thrive,” Administrator McMahon said. “The USDA and SBA are teaming up to develop actions based on the complementary strengths of the two organizations to promote rural development. I look forward to working with Secretary Perdue to strengthen America’s many agricultural small businesses. Together, we are committed to keeping the President’s promise to rebuild our nation.”