USDA Announces $8.4 Million to Support Veterans, Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund training and technical assistance to veterans and socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. The $8.4 million funding will be directed from the USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.

The original focus of the funding program, approved by the Food, Agriculture, Conservation, and Trade Act of 1990, was targeted to present socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers with opportunities to utilize USDA’s resources and programs, including the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program through Farm Service Agency. The funding seeks to provide qualified applicants with access to educational material, conferences, leadership, production, and other training sessions, or new programs that aim to lead farmers and ranchers to success.

“The USDA is committed to reaching all farmers and ranchers,” said Diane Cullo, OPPE Director. “Through the [grant] program, the USDA is building lasting relationships among these farmers and ranchers, the local organizations that serve them, and the USDA’s local, state, regional, and national offices.”

To qualify for the funds, applicants must be a community-based organizations, networks, or coalitions of community-based organizations; 1890 or 1994 institutions of higher education; American Indian tribal community colleges or Alaska Native cooperative colleges; Hispanic-serving institutions of higher education; other higher education institutions; Indian Tribes or national tribal organizations. The application deadline is May 15, 2018.