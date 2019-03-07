USDA Announces Additional Steps to Stop African Swine Fever from Entering U.S.

The Department of Agriculture has announced additional steps to keep African swine fever from entering the United States, even as the disease spreads internationally.

The steps strengthen the protections announced last fall after the deadly swine disease reached China. USDA says the goal remains to protect our nation’s swine industry from the disease. The new measures include training additional beagle teams with Customs and Broder Patrol to identify pork products, expand screening of arriving products into the United States, increase inspection of garage feeding facilities, develop reliable testing procedures for the virus in grains and feeds, and heighten producer awareness.

USDA says the steps are in continued cooperation with Canada and Mexico on a North American coordinated approach to ASF defense and response. ASF is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting both domestic and wild pigs in all age groups. It is spread by contact with the body fluids of infected animals. It can also be spread by ticks that feed on infected animals.