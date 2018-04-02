USDA Announces Commodity Credit Corporation Lending Rates for April 2018

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Commodity Credit Corporation today announced interest rates for April 2018. The Commodity Credit Corporation borrowing rate-based charge for April is 2.000 percent, up from 1.875 percent in March.

The interest rate for crop year commodity loans less than one year disbursed during April is 3.000 percent, up from 2.875 percent in March.

Interest rates for Farm Storage Facility Loans approved for April are as follows, 2.375 percent with three-year loan terms, up from 2.250 percent in March; 2.625 percent with five-year loan terms, up from 2.500 percent in March; 2.750 percent with seven-year loan terms, unchanged from 2.750 percent in March; 2.875 percent with 10-year loan terms, up from 2.750 percent in March and; 2.875 percent with 12-year loan terms, up from 2.750 percent in March. The interest rate for 15-year Sugar Storage Facility Loans for April is 3.000 percent, up from 2.875 percent in March.

Further program information is available from USDA Farm Service Agency’s Financial Management Division at 202-772-6041.