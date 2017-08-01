USDA Announces Commodity Credit Corporation Lending Rates for August 2017

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Commodity Credit Corporation today announced interest rates for August 2017. The Commodity Credit Corporation borrowing rate-based charge for August is 1.250 percent, up from 1.125 percent in July.

The interest rate for crop year commodity loans less than one year disbursed during August is 2.250 percent, up from 2.125 percent in July.

Interest rates for Farm Storage Facility Loans approved for August are as follows, 1.500 percent with three-year loan terms, unchanged from 1.500 percent in July; 1.875 percent with five-year loan terms, up from 1.750 percent in July; 2.125 percent with seven-year loan terms, up from 2.000 percent in July; 2.250 percent with 10-year loan terms, unchanged from 2.250 percent in July and; 2.375 percent with 12-year loan terms, up from 2.250 percent in July. The interest rate for 15-year Sugar Storage Facility Loans for August is 2.375 percent, unchanged from 2.375 percent in July.

Further program information is available from USDA Farm Service Agency’s Financial Management Division at 202-772-6041.