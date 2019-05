Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley today announced that USDA is providing $858 million in loans to upgrade rural electric systems in 17 states . The funding includes $64 million to finance smart grid technologies that improve system operations and monitor grid security. “Investing in our nation’s electric infrastructure powers our economy, creates jobs and helps deliver services such as education, training and health care to build stronger rural communities,” Baxley said. “These loans will help rural electric cooperatives generate and distribute power to keep systems reliable and affordable for those who live and work in rural areas.”