USDA Crop Progress Shows Mixed Conditions

NEBRASKA

For the week ending July 30, 2017, temperatures averaged near normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Significant rainfall of an inch or more was received across most of the State. A few north central counties received as much as four inches of rain. Winter wheat harvest was completed for majority of the State. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 22 percent very short, 40 short, 38 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 19 percent very short, 41 short, 40 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 10 poor, 25 fair, 47 good, and 14 excellent. Corn silking was 91 percent, near 93 last year and 90 for the five-year average. Dough was 17 percent, behind 23 last year and 25 average.

Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 poor, 27 fair, 52 good, and 8 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 87 percent, near 85 last year and 86 average. Setting pods was 47 percent, ahead of 40 last year, and near 45 average.

Winter wheat harvested was 99 percent, near 96 last year, and ahead of 90 average. Sorghum condition rated 3 percent very poor, 4 poor, 31 fair, 48 good, and 14 excellent. Sorghum headed was 26 percent, behind 40 both last year and average. Coloring was 2 percent, near 1 last year and 3 average.

Oats harvested was 89 percent, ahead of 74 last year and 78 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 5 percent very poor, 15 poor, 32 fair, 40 good, and 8 excellent. Alfalfa third cutting was 48 percent complete, ahead of 38 last year and 35 average.

Dry edible beans condition rated 7 percent very poor, 11 poor, 18 fair, 41 good, and 23 excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 75 percent, behind 90 last year, but near 73 average. Setting pods was 36 percent, well behind 56 last year.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 13 percent very poor, 20 poor, 38 fair, 26 good, and 3 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 4 percent very short, 14 short, 82 adequate, and 0 surplus.

KANSAS

Above normal temperatures at the beginning of the week gave way to milder temperatures as the week progressed, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rainfall was recorded across most of the State, with many areas receiving one inch or more. Approximately one half of the State was experiencing drought conditions. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 11 percent very short, 37 short, 48 adequate, and 4 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 6 percent very short, 34 short, 59 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 10 poor, 31 fair, 47 good, and 9 excellent. Corn silking was 83 percent, behind 91 last year and the five-year average of 88. Dough was 31 percent, near 30 last year, but behind 38 average.

Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 7 poor, 41 fair, 48 good, and 3 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 73 percent, ahead of 67 last year and 63 average. Setting pods was 27 percent, near 28 last year and 23 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 poor, 30 fair, 58 good, and 5 excellent. Sorghum headed was 26 percent, behind 44 last year, but near 28 average.

Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 29 fair, 60 good, and 6 excellent. Cotton squaring was 60 percent, near 62 last year, and behind 69 average. Setting bolls was 21 percent, near 17 last year, and equal to average.

Sunflower condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 32 fair, 62 good, and 4 excellent. Sunflowers blooming was 24 percent, behind 35 last year, and near 26 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 1 percent very poor, 8 poor, 30 fair, 57 good, and 4 excellent. Alfalfa third cutting was 65 percent, ahead of 53 last year and 46 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 8 poor, 32 fair, 52 good, and 7 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 12 short, 86 adequate, and 1 surplus.