USDA Designates Counties in KS and CO as Primary Natural Disaster Areas with Assistance to Producers in Surrounding States

BY USDA | February 27, 2017
In response to a request from Jack Salava, Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) acting State Executive Director in Kansas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated 13 counties in Kansas as primary natural disaster areas due to losses and damages caused by a recent drought. Those counties are:

Finney Hodgeman Morton Stanton
Grant Kearny Ness Stevens
Hamilton Lane Scott Wichita
Haskell      

Farmers and ranchers in the following counties in Kansas also qualify for natural disaster assistance because their counties are contiguous. Those counties are:

Edwards Gray Meade Seward
Ellis Greeley Pawnee Trego
Ford Logan Rush Wallace
Gove      

Farmers and ranchers in the following counties in Colorado and Oklahoma also qualify for natural disaster assistance because their counties are contiguous. Those counties are:
Colorado
Baca and Prowers

Oklahoma
Cimarron and Texas

the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated Baca, Elbert, Lincoln and Weld counties in Colorado as primary natural disaster areas due to losses and damages caused by a recent drought.

Farmers and ranchers in the following counties in Colorado also qualify for natural disaster assistance because their counties are contiguous. Those counties are:

Adams Crowley Las Animas
Arapahoe Douglas Logan
Bent El Paso Morgan
Boulder Kiowa Prowers
Broomfield Kit Carson Pueblo
Cheyenne Larimer Washington

Farmers and ranchers in the following counties in Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Wyoming also qualify for natural disaster assistance because their counties are contiguous. Those counties are:
Kansas
Morton and Stanton

Nebraska
Kimball

New Mexico
Union

Oklahoma
Cimarron

Wyoming
Laramie

All counties listed above were designated natural disaster areas on Feb. 23, 2017, making all qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for FSA’s emergency (EM) loans, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.

Other FSA programs that can provide assistance, but do not require a disaster declaration, include Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster ProgramLivestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and theTree Assistance Program. Interested farmers may contact their local USDA Service Centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.

