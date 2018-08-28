class="post-template-default single single-post postid-331917 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

USDA Designates Three Iowa Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

BY USDA Press | August 28, 2018
More drought damage is starting to emerge in parts of the corn belt. In repsonse to the recent finding in Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has now designated 3 counties in Iowa as primary natural disaster area’s.

The counties in the disaster area are Lee, Monroe and Wapello counties. Producers in those areas that believe they have suffered loss of farm productivity due to drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans. Producers with questions need to talk with their local FSA office.

