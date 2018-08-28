USDA Designates Three Iowa Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

More drought damage is starting to emerge in parts of the corn belt. In repsonse to the recent finding in Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has now designated 3 counties in Iowa as primary natural disaster area’s.

The counties in the disaster area are Lee, Monroe and Wapello counties. Producers in those areas that believe they have suffered loss of farm productivity due to drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans. Producers with questions need to talk with their local FSA office.