USDA Extends Crop Reporting Deadline for Flood Impacted States

The Department of Agriculture Wednesday extended the deadline for farmers to report spring-seeded crops. USDA says the new deadline, July 22, applies to producers in states impacted by flooding.

USDA undersecretary Bill Northey says the deadline extension is part of the agencies effort to “increase program flexibility and reduce overall regulatory burden for producers” going through a challenging time. Farmers not in the selected states must file reports or be added to a county register by the original July 15 deadline.

The new deadline applies to producers in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin for reporting spring-seeded crops to USDA’s Farm Service Agency county offices and crop insurance agents.

Filing a timely crop acreage report is important for maintaining eligibility for USDA conservation, disaster assistance, safety net, crop insurance and farm loan programs. Producers filing reports with FSA county offices are encouraged to set up an appointment before visiting the office.