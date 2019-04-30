USDA Extends Market Facilitation Program Deadline

The Department of Agriculture Monday extended the deadline to May 17 from May 1 for producers to certify 2018 crop production for payments through the Market Facilitation Program.

The trade relief program payments will be issued only if eligible producers certify acres before the updated May 17 deadline. Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce says the deadline was moved because rainfall and snowfall have delayed harvests in many parts of the country, preventing producers from certifying acres.

The program helps producers who have been significantly affected by foreign tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional exports, according to USDA. MFP provides payments to producers of corn, cotton, sorghum, soybeans, wheat, dairy, hogs, fresh sweet cherries and shelled almonds. To date, more than $8.3 billion has been paid to nearly 600,000 applicants. Producers can certify production by contacting their local FSA office or through farmers.gov.