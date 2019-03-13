USDA FAS to host Farm Bill Listening Session

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) will host a listening session Friday, March 22, to solicit input from stakeholders with an interest in FAS programs authorized under the Trade Title of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.

During the session, to be held in room 107-A of the USDA Whitten Building, stakeholders can offer comments on FAS food assistance and fellowship and exchange programs from 1 – 2:30 p.m., and on FAS international market development programs from 2:30 – 4 p.m. FAS will also accept written comments.

Individuals interested in commenting on food assistance and fellowship and exchange programs should email ppded@fas.usda.gov to preregister to attend or to submit written comments to the FAS Office of Capacity Building and Development.

Individuals interested in commenting on FAS export market development programs should email podadmin@fas.usda.gov to preregister to attend or to submit written comments to the FAS Office of Trade Programs.

When registering or commenting, please list your name, affiliation and program(s) of interest. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 20, and written comments are due by 5 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 22.

WHAT: Foreign Agricultural Service Farm Bill Listening Session

WHEN: Friday, March 22, 2019

1 p.m. – Food Assistance and Fellowship and Exchange Programs

2:30 p.m. – Export Market Development Programs

WHERE: USDA Whitten Building, Room 107-A, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C.