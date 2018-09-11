USDA, FDA, to Hold Public Meeting on Cultured Meat

The Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration announced a joint public meeting to discuss the use of cell culture technology to develop products derived from livestock and poultry.

Scheduled for October 23-24, 2018, the meeting will be hosted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and the FDA. USDA says the meeting will focus on the potential hazards, oversight considerations, and labeling of cell cultured food products derived from livestock and poultry.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the of the discussion that: “we must consider how to inspect and regulate to ensure food safety, regardless of the production method.”

The first day of the meeting will focus primarily on the potential hazards that need to be controlled for the safe production of animal cell cultured food products and oversight considerations by regulatory agencies. The second day of the meeting will focus on labeling considerations.