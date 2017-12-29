USDA: Global Food Insecurity Has Improved Significantly

As a part of the Global Sustainable Development Goals set in 2015, the United States made a commitment to help end global food insecurity by 2030. America enacted the Global Food Security Act in 2016, which seeks to reduce food insecurity and poverty in a variety of ways, including agricultural growth and a broad commitment to improved nutrition.

Improvements in global food security are measured by assessing factors like food availability and food access. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations says the percentage of undernourished people in developing countries around the world dropped from 23 percent to 12 percent between 1995 and 2015.

The International Food Security Assessment finds that undernourishment has more than halved from 1995 to 2015 in the 76 low-and-middle-income countries that the USDA regularly tracks. Almost 40 percent of the world’s children were stunted and 25 percent were underweight in 1990. That number has dropped to less than 25 percent stunted and less than 15 percent underweight in 2015.