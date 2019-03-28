USDA Hogs and Pigs Report Flash *AUDIO*

United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on March 1, 2019, was 74.3 million head. This was up 2% from March 1, 2018, but down slightly from Dec. 1, 2018, USDA reported on Thursday.

Breeding inventory, at 6.35 million head, was up 2% from last year, and up slightly from the previous quarter.

Listen to Darrell Holaday, Country Futures, break down the report: https://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/deuces-wild-in-the-latest-quarterly-hogs-pigs-report-6378.html

Market hog inventory, at 67.9 million head, was up 2% from last year, but down slightly from last quarter.

The December-February 2019 pig crop, at 33.0 million head, was up 3% from 2018. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.08 million head, up 2% from 2018. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49% of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high of 10.70 for the December-February period, compared to 10.58 last year.

“Even though March 1 hog inventory was up from a year ago, total hog numbers slipped slightly from December levels,” said DTN Analyst Rick Kment. “Overall, hogs kept for breeding and marketing increased 2%, focusing on steady growth in all segments of production. This increase in itself is not likely to be a significant market mover, but the extreme volatility already in the complex could cause moderate-to-strong price pressure based on the emotional nature of the market. This could potentially lead to further drops in prices at the end of the month.”

To view the full Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/…