USDA Hogs and Pigs Report Summary *AUDIO*

United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1, 2019 was 75.5 million head. This was up 4% from June 1, 2018, and up 1% from March 1, 2019. This is the highest June 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs since estimates began in 1964, USDA reported on Thursday.

Breeding inventory, at 6.41 million head, was up 1% from last year, and up 1% from the previous quarter.

Market hog inventory, at 69.1 million head, was up 4% from last year, and up 1% from last quarter. This is the highest June 1 market hog inventory since estimates began in 1964.

The March-May 2019 pig crop, at 34.2 million head, was up 4% from 2018. This is the largest March-May pig crop since estimates began in 1970. Sows farrowed during this period totaled 3.11 million head, up slightly from 2018.

The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49% of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high 11.00 for the March-May period, compared to 10.63 last year.

United States hog producers intend to have 3.18 million sows farrow during the June-August 2019 quarter, down slightly from the actual farrowings during the same period in 2018, but up 3% from 2017. Intended farrowings for September-November 2019, at 3.17 million sows, are up slightly from 2018, and up 2% from 2017.

The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 47% of the total United States hog inventory, unchanged from the previous year.

“The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report posted an increase of 4% in all inventory on June 1. A total of 75.5 million head were reported. Overall inventory levels increased 1% from March 1, as year-to-year growth in the hog herd continues to be consistent with previous plans,” said DTN Analyst Rick Kment.

“The 69.1 million head of market hog inventory is the largest June 1 total since estimates began in 1964, leaving concern that additional growth will continue over the near future,” Kment said. “Even though farrowing intentions are down slightly from a year ago, numbers are 3% above 2017 levels, creating expectations of continued large supplies through the near future.

“Market reaction to this report is expected to be neutral to slightly bearish, as very little directional changes are revealed in this report.”

To view the full Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/…

Darrell Holaday, Country Futures, breaks down the report and it’s impact on the markets: http://bit.ly/2FCFmBw