class="post-template-default single single-post postid-392763 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

USDA Hogs and Pigs Report Summary *AUDIO*

BY USDA/NASS DTN | June 27, 2019
Home News Livestock
USDA Hogs and Pigs Report Summary *AUDIO*

United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1, 2019 was 75.5 million head. This was up 4% from June 1, 2018, and up 1% from March 1, 2019. This is the highest June 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs since estimates began in 1964, USDA reported on Thursday.

Breeding inventory, at 6.41 million head, was up 1% from last year, and up 1% from the previous quarter.

Market hog inventory, at 69.1 million head, was up 4% from last year, and up 1% from last quarter. This is the highest June 1 market hog inventory since estimates began in 1964.

The March-May 2019 pig crop, at 34.2 million head, was up 4% from 2018. This is the largest March-May pig crop since estimates began in 1970. Sows farrowed during this period totaled 3.11 million head, up slightly from 2018.

The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49% of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high 11.00 for the March-May period, compared to 10.63 last year.

United States hog producers intend to have 3.18 million sows farrow during the June-August 2019 quarter, down slightly from the actual farrowings during the same period in 2018, but up 3% from 2017. Intended farrowings for September-November 2019, at 3.17 million sows, are up slightly from 2018, and up 2% from 2017.

The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 47% of the total United States hog inventory, unchanged from the previous year.

“The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report posted an increase of 4% in all inventory on June 1. A total of 75.5 million head were reported. Overall inventory levels increased 1% from March 1, as year-to-year growth in the hog herd continues to be consistent with previous plans,” said DTN Analyst Rick Kment.

“The 69.1 million head of market hog inventory is the largest June 1 total since estimates began in 1964, leaving concern that additional growth will continue over the near future,” Kment said. “Even though farrowing intentions are down slightly from a year ago, numbers are 3% above 2017 levels, creating expectations of continued large supplies through the near future.

“Market reaction to this report is expected to be neutral to slightly bearish, as very little directional changes are revealed in this report.”

To view the full Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/…

Darrell Holaday, Country Futures, breaks down the report and it’s impact on the markets: http://bit.ly/2FCFmBw

2019 2018

2019 as
percent of 2018
(1,000 head) (1,000 head) (percent)
All Hogs June 1 72,866 75,520 104
Kept for Breeding 6,320 6,410 101
Kept for Marketing 66,546 69,111 104
WEIGHT BREAKDOWN
Under 50 lbs. 21,327 22,019 103
50-119 lbs. 19,083 19,606 103
120-179 lbs. 13,988 14,427 103
180 lbs. and over 12,147 13,059 108
FARROWINGS/INTENTIONS*
Mar-May 3,108 3,100 100
Jun-Aug* 3,185 3,200 100
Sep-Nov* 3,175 3,174 100
Spring Pig Crop 34,177 32,942 104
(number) (number) (percent)
Mar-May Pigs per Litter 11.00 10.63 103
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments