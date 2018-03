[table “33” not found /]

Quarterly Hogs Report with Jerry Stowell *AUDIO*

The quarterly inventory released Thursday afternoon was well anticipated by the trade with pretty much all official totals lining up pretty well with average trade guesses. The winter pig crop looks quite large, and implies that producers farrowed an unusual higher percentage of the Dec. 1 sow herd. Needless to say, such an increase in pig crop size could work to limit the blue sky of summer lean futures going forward.