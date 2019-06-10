USDA investigating detection of GE wheat

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the discovery of genetically engineered (GE) wheat plants growing in an unplanted agricultural field in Washington State. The GE wheat in question is resistant to glyphosate, commonly referred to as Round Up.

There is no evidence that GE wheat has entered the food supply.

U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) and the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) say they appreciate that USDA is collaborating with their organizations, industry and trading partners to provide timely and transparent information about their findings as they investigate this discovery

There are no GE wheat varieties for sale or in commercial production in the United States at this time, as APHIS has not deregulated any GE wheat varieties.