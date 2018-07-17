USDA Investing in Upgrading Rural Water Systems

The Department of Agriculture is investing $267 million in 103 infrastructure projects across the nation to upgrade water and wastewater systems in rural communities.

Announced by Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett Monday, the program makes investments in 35 states through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.

The funds can be used to finance drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems for rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.

In the Announcement, Hazlett noted that: “Robust, modern infrastructure is foundational for quality of life and economic opportunity.”

In funding for fiscal year 2018, USDA says Congress provided a historic level of funding for water and wastewater infrastructure. The 2018 Omnibus spending bill includes $5.2 billion for USDA loans and grants, up from $1.2 billion. Learn more and find a list of projects at visit www.rd.usda.gov.