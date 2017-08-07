USDA NASS Releases Latest Crop Progress Report

Corn condition was down just 1 percentage point from the previous week while soybean condition was up by 1 point, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday. USDA estimated that 60% of the U.S. corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, Aug. 6, down from 61% the previous week.

Ninety-three percent of corn was silking as of Sunday, down from 96% a year ago and below the five-year average of 94%. Forty-two percent of corn was in the dough stage, down from 50% a year ago, and down from the five-year average of 44%. Seven percent of corn was dented, down from 8% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 11% dented.

USDA estimated 90% of soybeans were blooming as of Sunday, even with a year ago, but above the five-year average of 88%. Sixty-five percent of soybeans are setting pods, which is down from 67% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 62%.

Spring wheat also saw a 1-percentage-point increase in condition, from 31% good to excellent the previous week to 32% good to excellent this past week. Twenty-four percent of spring wheat was harvested, down from 27% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 21% harvested.

Meanwhile, winter wheat harvest progressed to 94% complete as of Sunday, up from 93% a year ago and above the five-year average of 92%, USDA said.

Sorghum was 62% headed and 26% coloring, compared to 49% and 23% last week, 72% and 30% last year, and averages of 63% and 32%. Sorghum condition held steady from the previous week at 61% good to excellent.

Barley was 25% harvested as of Sunday, behind 29% last year but ahead of the average pace of 22%. Oats were 50% harvested, compared to 35% last week, 66% last year and a 59% average.

Cotton was 93% squaring, 58% setting bolls and 8% bolls opening compared to an average pace of 96% squaring, 68% setting bolls and 7% bolls opening. Cotton condition improved slightly to 57% good to excellent from 56% good to excellent the previous week. Rice was 84% headed, ahead of the average of 72%, and 9% of rice was harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the average of 5% harvested. Rice condition improved slightly to 72% good to excellent from 71% good to excellent the previous week.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 93 85 96 94 Corn Dough 42 23 50 44 Corn Dented 7 NA 8 11 Soybeans Blooming 90 82 90 88 Soybeans Setting Pods 65 48 67 62 Winter Wheat Harvested 94 88 93 92 Spring Wheat Harvested 24 9 27 21 Cotton Squaring 93 87 95 96 Cotton Setting Bolls 58 46 68 68 Cotton Bolls Opening 8 NA 9 7 Sorghum Headed 62 49 72 63 Sorghum Coloring 26 23 30 32 Oats Harvested 50 35 66 59 Barley Harvested 25 6 29 22 Rice Headed 84 64 84 72 Rice Harvested 9 NA 8 5

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 4 9 27 47 13 4 9 26 48 13 2 5 19 54 20 Soybeans 3 9 28 50 10 4 9 28 49 10 2 5 21 55 17 Spring Wheat 22 21 25 25 7 22 21 26 26 5 2 6 24 58 10 Sorghum 2 7 30 52 9 2 7 30 54 7 1 6 28 53 12 Cotton 6 8 29 41 16 5 9 30 43 13 3 13 36 40 8 Barley 8 12 35 37 8 6 11 34 43 6 1 4 23 57 15 Oats 10 13 26 42 9 9 13 27 43 8 3 7 26 53 11 Rice 1 5 22 55 17 1 5 23 53 18 2 5 27 51 15

NEBRASKA

For the week ending August 6, 2017, temperatures averaged six to eight degrees below normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Precipitation ranged from half an inch to two inches across most of the State. The cooler temperatures and rain alleviated some stress seen in corn and soybeans caused by prior dry conditions. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 21 percent very short, 39 short, 40 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 20 percent very short, 38 short, 42 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 5 percent very poor, 11 poor, 25 fair, 43 good, and 16 excellent. Corn silking was 97 percent, near 98 last year, and equal to the five-year average. Dough was 40 percent, near 44 last year, and behind 45 average. Dented was 3 percent, behind 8 last year and 10 average.

Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 poor, 29 fair, 48 good, and 10 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 94 percent, near 93 both last year and average. Setting pods was 65 percent, near 62 last year and 63 average.

Sorghum condition rated 3 percent very poor, 3 poor, 30 fair, 51 good, and 13 excellent. Sorghum headed was 59 percent, behind 69 last year, and near 61 average. Coloring was 4 percent, equal to last year, and near 6 average.

Oats harvested was 91 percent, ahead of 84 last year, and near 88 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 4 percent very poor, 14 poor, 37 fair, 38 good, and 7 excellent. Alfalfa third cutting was 65 percent complete, ahead of 56 last year and 50 average. Fourth cutting was 12 percent.

Dry edible beans condition rated 11 percent very poor, 19 poor, 19 fair, 36 good, and 15 excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 88 percent, near 92 last year. Setting pods was 57 percent, behind 75 last year, but near 56 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 15 percent very poor, 20 poor, 37 fair, 25 good, and 3 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 5 percent very short, 12 short, 83 adequate, and 0 surplus.

KANSAS

Temperatures remained well below average across the entire State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Measurable rainfall was recorded in every county, with heavy localized rain totaling up to six inches in some eastern counties. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 9 percent very short, 35 short, 51 adequate, and 5 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 6 percent very short, 31 short, 61 adequate, and 2 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 11 poor, 31 fair, 44 good, and 10 excellent. Corn silking was 90 percent, behind 96 last year and 95 for the five-year average. Dough was 51 percent, near 53 last year, and behind 56 average. Dented was 10 percent, near 11 last year, and behind 16 average.

Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 38 fair, 49 good, and 4 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 85 percent, ahead of 79 last year and 76 average. Setting pods was 51 percent, ahead of 42 last year and 38 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 8 poor, 31 fair, 53 good, and 7 excellent. Sorghum headed was 44 percent, behind 63 last year, and near 46 average. Coloring was 2 percent, behind 8 last year, and near 5 average.

Cotton condition rated 2 percent very poor, 4 poor, 30 fair, 61 good, and 3 excellent. Cotton squaring was 69 percent, behind 76 last year and 79 average. Setting bolls was 29 percent, near 27 last year, but behind 34 average. Bolls opening was 1 percent, near 0 last year, and equal to average.

Sunflower condition rated 0 percent very poor, 3 poor, 35 fair, 60 good, and 2 excellent. Sunflowers blooming was 37 percent, behind 56 last year, and near 41 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 32 fair, 53 good, and 4 excellent. Alfalfa third cutting was 80 percent complete, ahead of 72 last year, and well ahead of 60 average. Fourth cutting was 6 percent.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 32 fair, 51 good, and 6 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 2 percent very short, 9 short, 88 adequate, and 1 surplus.