USDA Releases June Crop Production, WASDE Reports

BY DTN/Progressive Farmer | June 11, 2019
OMAHA — USDA on Tuesday released its June Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports.

You can also access the full reports here:

— Crop Production: https://www.nass.usda.gov/…

— World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE): http://www.usda.gov/…

U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels) 2018-2019
Jun Avg High Low May
Corn 2195 2,165 2,485 2,035 2,095
Soybeans 1070 1,010 1,079 920 995
Wheat 1102 1,113 1,128 1,077 1,127
U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels) 2019-20
Jun Average High Low May Outlook
Corn 1,675 1,731 2,404 1,133 2,485 1,650
Soybeans 1,045 987 1,346 825 970 845
Wheat 1,072 1,115 1,180 1,025 1,141 944
WORLD ENDING STOCKS (Million metric tons) 2018-2019
Jun Avg High Low May
Corn 325.38 323.6 328.4 314.0 325.9
Soybeans 112.8 113.1 115.4 107.4 113.2
Wheat 276.57 274.6 276.0 272.1 275.0
WORLD ENDING STOCKS (million metric tons) 2019-20
Jun Avg. High Low May
Corn 290.5 301.60 315.00 285.00 314.71
Soybeans 112.7 114.70 136.20 108.00 113.09
Wheat 294.3 288.20 293.00 276.40 293.01
WORLD PRODUCTION (million metric tons) 2018-19
Jun Avg High Low May
CORN
Argentina 49.0 49.0 50.0 48.0 49.0
Brazil 101.0 99.8 102.0 96.0 100.0
SOYBEANS
Argentina 56.0 56.1 57.0 55.5 56.0
Brazil 117.0 117.0 118.0 116.0 117.0
WHEAT PRODUCTION (million bushels) 2019-20
Jun Avg. High Low M ay 2018-19
All Wheat 1,891 1,952 1,837 1,884 1,884
All Winter 1,274 1,255 1,316 1,194 1,268 1,184
Hard Red 794 766 816 662 780 662
Soft Red 528 263 286 252 265 286
White 221 228 252 215 224 236
