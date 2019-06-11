USDA Releases June Crop Production, WASDE Reports

OMAHA — USDA on Tuesday released its June Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports.
You can also access the full reports here:
— Crop Production: https://www.nass.usda.gov/…
— World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE): http://www.usda.gov/…
|U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels) 2018-2019
|Jun
|Avg
|High
|Low
|May
|Corn
|2195
|2,165
|2,485
|2,035
|2,095
|Soybeans
|1070
|1,010
|1,079
|920
|995
|Wheat
|1102
|1,113
|1,128
|1,077
|1,127
|U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels) 2019-20
|Jun
|Average
|High
|Low
|May
|Outlook
|Corn
|1,675
|1,731
|2,404
|1,133
|2,485
|1,650
|Soybeans
|1,045
|987
|1,346
|825
|970
|845
|Wheat
|1,072
|1,115
|1,180
|1,025
|1,141
|944
|WORLD ENDING STOCKS (Million metric tons) 2018-2019
|Jun
|Avg
|High
|Low
|May
|Corn
|325.38
|323.6
|328.4
|314.0
|325.9
|Soybeans
|112.8
|113.1
|115.4
|107.4
|113.2
|Wheat
|276.57
|274.6
|276.0
|272.1
|275.0
|WORLD ENDING STOCKS (million metric tons) 2019-20
|Jun
|Avg.
|High
|Low
|May
|Corn
|290.5
|301.60
|315.00
|285.00
|314.71
|Soybeans
|112.7
|114.70
|136.20
|108.00
|113.09
|Wheat
|294.3
|288.20
|293.00
|276.40
|293.01
|WORLD PRODUCTION (million metric tons) 2018-19
|Jun
|Avg
|High
|Low
|May
|CORN
|Argentina
|49.0
|49.0
|50.0
|48.0
|49.0
|Brazil
|101.0
|99.8
|102.0
|96.0
|100.0
|SOYBEANS
|Argentina
|56.0
|56.1
|57.0
|55.5
|56.0
|Brazil
|117.0
|117.0
|118.0
|116.0
|117.0
|WHEAT PRODUCTION (million bushels) 2019-20
|Jun
|Avg.
|High
|Low
|M ay
|2018-19
|All Wheat
|1,891
|1,952
|1,837
|1,884
|1,884
|All Winter
|1,274
|1,255
|1,316
|1,194
|1,268
|1,184
|Hard Red
|794
|766
|816
|662
|780
|662
|Soft Red
|528
|263
|286
|252
|265
|286
|White
|221
|228
|252
|215
|224
|236