class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258827 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

USDA Restructuring Efforts Move Forward

BY NAFB | September 11, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
USDA Restructuring Efforts Move Forward
RRN photo

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue last week announced further Department of Agriculture restructuring under his plan announced in May. Perdue says the work streamlines bureaucracy, improves efficiency and makes the federal agency more customer friendly.

The actions involve innovation, consolidation and the rearrangement of certain offices into more “logical organizational reporting structures,” according to USDA. The most notable change is the moving of the Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration into one agency, the Agricultural Marketing Service.

Other changes include: moving the food standards Codex office from the Food Safety and Inspection Service to the trade mission area, merge the International Food Commodity Procurement program from the Farm Service Agency with the domestic Commodity Food Procurement program, and merging the Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion with the Food and Nutrition Service.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments