USDA Rural Development to Host 2018 Farm Bill Listening Session

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2019 – USDA Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley today announced that on Thursday, March 14, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT, USDA Rural Development will conduct a listening session webinar to listen to questions and comments from the partners, stakeholders and customers who will be affected by the implementation of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Topics will include new tools in the 2018 Farm Bill to increase access to rural broadband e-Connectivity, expanding credit to rural communities, and other key provisions relating to USDA Rural Development programs.

Registration is required to participate. A registration link can be found at www.rd.usda.gov/about-rd/farm- bill. The deadline for registration is 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 13.

Interested parties unable to participate in the listening session may submit comments on the 2018 Farm Bill to USDA Rural Development through March 30, 2019, via email to RD.Innovation@osec.usda.gov.