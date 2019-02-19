USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue Will Be Keynote Speaker of 2019 Commodity Classic

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be the keynote speaker at the 2019 Commodity Classic, held Feb. 28-March 2 in Orlando, Fla. Commodity Classic is one of the largest agriculture industry events, with close to 10 thousand attendees annually the past three years. Perdue will speak during the General Session, which is open to registered event attendees and is scheduled for Friday, March 1, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Convention Center.

Secretary Perdue is expected to share current news and perspectives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), with topics including international trade, farm bill implementation, rural development and the role of agriculture in America’s food security and economic health.

Before Secretary Perdue, the General Session will include comments from leaders of the five associations that present Commodity Classic each year: American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Finally, the audience will hear from Christine Cashen, known worldwide for her ability to entertain and energize audiences. Cashen will deliver a fast-paced, funny program on handling conflict and reducing stress, as well as tips on life, love, work and happiness.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is a farmer-focused event with an emphasis on educational opportunities. It is unlike any other agriculture event, featuring a robust schedule of educational sessions, a large trade show featuring the latest technology, equipment and innovation, top-notch entertainment, inspiring speakers, and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.