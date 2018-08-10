USDA Sees Record Corn Yield in 2018

OMAHA — USDA pegged the national average corn yield at 178.4 bushels per acre (bpa), higher than last month’s 174 bpa estimate and the average pre-report estimate. That bumped up estimated production to 14.59 billion bushels, 356 million bushels higher than last month’s 14.23 bb estimate.

Soybean yield and production were estimated at 51.6 bpa and 4.59 billion bushels. Both figures exceeded the range of pre-report expectations.

The crop estimates were released today in USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports. These August reports are the first of the 2018 season to take into account field surveys conducted by USDA in July.

Friday’s new U.S. ending stocks estimates were bearish for corn and soybeans and neutral for wheat, said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. Friday’s world ending stocks estimates from USDA were bearish for corn, soybeans and wheat, he said.

CORN

If USDA’s 178.4 bpa corn yield is realized, it will set a new record, even though production is expected to be 1% lower than last year at 14.586 billion bushels.

USDA adjusted new-crop (2018-19) corn ending stocks to 1.68 billion bushels, up 132 mb from its July estimate of 1.55 bb. USDA boosted feed and residual use by 100 mb and exports by 125 mb, resulting in 225 mb of higher expected use.

USDA lowered the range of average farm gate prices at $3.10 per bushel to $4.10 per bushel.

Old-crop (2017-18) ending stocks came in at 2.03 billion bushels, the same as last month’s estimate of 2.03 bb.

Globally, USDA pegged new-crop ending stocks at 155.49 million metric tons (mmt), up 3.53 mmt. Production increased by 6.75 mmt overall, with most of the gain coming from the U.S. USDA lowered Brazilian production by 1.5 mmt and EU output by 1.7 mmt.

World ending stocks for corn came in at 193.33 mmt. Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest 94.5 mmt, while Argentine farmers are set to haul in 41 mmt.

SOYBEANS

Soybean production is forecast to increase 4% from last year to 4.59 billion bushels.

USDA’s new-crop ending stocks estimate, at 785 million bushels, exceeds pre-report expectations by more than 205 million bushels. USDA boosted its crush estimate by 15 mb and exports by 20 mb.

Old-crop ending stocks came in at 461 million bushels, a shade lower than last month’s 465 mb. USDA also cut old-crop export estimates by 25 mb.

USDA estimated the average range of farm gate price at $7.65 to $10.15 per bushel, down from last month’s range of $8.00 to $10.50.

World ending stocks for new-crop soybeans came in at 105.94 million metric tons, up 7.7 mmt, driven mostly by higher U.S. production. Stocks of old crop were pegged at 95.61 mmt. USDA left Brazil and Argentina production unchanged at 120.5 mmt and 57 mmt, respectively.

WHEAT

USDA expects the 2018-19 wheat crop to reach 1.88 billion bushels, down less than 1% from last month’s forecast, but up 8% from last year. Winter wheat is expected to account for 1.149 billion bushels, down 6% from last year’s 1.27 bb. The average winter wheat yield is estimated at 47.9 bpa, down 2.3 bpa from last year’s average. Hard red winter wheat production, at 661 million bushels, is up 1% from last month while soft red winter is down 4% from the July forecast at 292 million bushels.

The spring wheat crop is estimated at 614 million bushels, up slightly from July’s estimate and up 48% from last year. If realized, it will be the third-highest production on record. USDA expects farmers to harvest a national average yield of 47.6 bpa, a new record.

Domestically, new-crop ending stocks for wheat came in at 935 million bushels, 50 mb lower than last month. While USDA made a number of changes to supply and demand, the largest was a 50 mb increase in exports. USDA pegged old-crop ending stocks at 1.1 bb.

USDA increased the range of farm gate prices by a dime on both the high and low ends to $4.60 to $5.60 per bushel.

Global new-crop ending stocks for wheat came in at 258.96 mmt, while old-crop supplies were estimated at 273.07 mmt.

