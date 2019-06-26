USDA Still Has Over $2 Billion to Invest in Rural America

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more than $2 billion available this year to invest in community facilities and infrastructure projects in rural areas.

“Modern and accessible education, health care, public safety, and municipal services are the foundation for a high quality of life,” says Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley. “The USDA is committed to be a strong partner for rural communities to build the facilities they need for their essential services, as well as improve the infrastructure those services rely on to operate in rural America.”

USDA is already making those kinds of investments in rural communities across the country and has additional funding available through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for funding under the USDA’s Community Facilities Program. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and federally-recognized Native American tribes.

Congress appropriated $2.8 billion for the Community Facilities direct loans and grants in the fiscal year 2019.