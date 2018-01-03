USDA Survey Shows Millennials Prefer Fruits, Vegetables

A recent Department of Agriculture report shows that millennials prefer fruits and vegetables over grains and meats. The USDA report analyzed food-buying data by generation.

Agri-Pulse reports that millennials spend the smallest share of their food budgets on grains, white meat and red meat. Millennials, those born between 1981 and the mid-2000s, are now the largest, most diverse living generation, surpassing Baby Boomers, in the United States. As such, USDA says their purchasing behavior heavily influences the current retail landscape. A

nother important finding is that as they have more money to spend, millennials appear to have a stronger preference for fruits and vegetables than other older generations. The report also says millennials do spend more on red meat as their income rises.

However, economists found a clear trend, noting that there are “consistent generational differences in meat consumption,” finding each expenditure trend for white and red meat decreases with each younger generation.