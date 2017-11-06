USDA Weekly Crop Progress- Corn Harvest Makes Up More Ground

OMAHA (DTN) — The U.S. corn harvest made up more ground last week, jumping ahead 16 percentage points from the previous week, according to USDA’s latest Crop Progress report released on Monday.

USDA estimated that 70% of corn was harvested as of Sunday, Nov. 5, down from 84% a year ago and also 13 percentage points behind the five-year average of 83% harvested. That represented a continued improvement from last Monday’s report when the corn harvest trailed the average pace by 18 percentage points.

“Monday’s harvest progress was neutral for corn prices,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.

USDA said the soybean crop was 90% harvested, down from 92% a year ago and down from a five-year average of 91% harvested.

“Monday’s report was neutral for soybeans,” Hultman said.

Meanwhile, USDA said 91% of winter wheat was planted, up from 90% a year ago and even with the five-year average of 91% planted. Seventy-five percent of winter wheat was emerged, down from 78% a year ago and down from a five-year average of 77%.

USDA also said 55% of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, resulting in a DTN Winter Wheat Condition Index of 140, up 7 points from last week. DTN’s index is down from 148 a year ago and is a little above the five-year average of 138.

“Monday’s report was neutral for winter wheat prices,” Hultman said.

Sorghum was 72% harvested, behind the five-year average of 78%.

Cotton was 96% in the bolls opening stage and the crop was 54% harvested nationwide, near the average pace of 55% harvested.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Harvested 70 54 84 83 Soybeans Harvested 90 83 92 91 Winter Wheat Planted 91 84 90 91 Winter Wheat Emerged 75 65 78 77 Cotton Bolls Opening 96 93 98 98 Cotton Harvested 54 46 55 55 Sorghum Harvested 72 59 83 78