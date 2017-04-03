USDA Weekly Crop Progress: First Crop Progress Report of the Season

OMAHA (DTN) — Cotton, sorghum and rice planting are slightly ahead of last year’s pace, while oats planting is even with last year, according to USDA’s first weekly Crop Progress report issued Monday.

For the week ended April 2, 2016, sorghum was 15% planted, compared to 13% last year and a 12% five-year average. Cotton planting was 4% complete, compared to 3% last year and a 4% average. Rice was 17% planted, compared to 15% last year and a 14% average.

Oats were 28% planted as of April 3, compared to 28% last year and a 34% average. Emergence was at 25%, compared to 24% last year and a 29% average.

Fourteen percent of the winter wheat crop was rated poor to very poor, compared to only 7% at this time last year. Fifty-one percent of the crop is rated good to excellent.

“USDA reported 51% of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, resulting in a DTN Winter Wheat Condition Index of 126, down 21 points from where USDA left off in November,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “The index is down from 154 a year ago, but above the five-year average of 111. Monday’s report is neutral to bullish for winter wheat.”

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Yr Week Week Year Avg Cotton Planted 4 (NA) 3 4 Sorghum Planted 15 (NA) 13 12 Oats Planted 28 (NA) 28 34 Oats Emerged 25 (NA) 24 29 Rice Planted 17 (NA) 15 14 Rice Emerged 7 (NA) 6 4