USDA Weekly Crop Progress Report- Neutral for Corn, Beans, Wheat

OMAHA (DTN) — Corn and soybean harvests lagged the five-year average pace, while conditions held pretty steady during the week ended Sept. 17, according to USDA’s latest Crop Progress and Condition report issued Monday.

USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service estimated corn to be 86% dented, 34% mature, and 7% harvested. The 5-year averages are 90%, 47%, and 11% respectively. “The DTN Crop Condition Index was left unchanged at 144 points this week,” said DTN Senior Analyst Darin Newsom, “still well below the previous year’s 178 points. If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral.”

NASS estimated 41% of the soybean crop is dropping leaves and 4% harvested; the 5-year averages are 43% and 5%, respectively. “The DTN Crop Condition Index decreased 1 point this week to 143 points,” Newsom said. “This is still well below last year’s 176 points. If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral.”

“NASS guessed winter wheat planting to be 13% complete, even though no firm estimate on 2018 acreage has been established,” Newsom said. The 5-year average is 15%. He pointed out the key growing state of Kansas was estimated to be 7% completed as compared to the 5-year average of 8%. “If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral,” he concluded.

Spring wheat harvest is no longer included on the national report. Sorghum is 29% harvested, equal to the five-year average.

Cotton bolls are 44% opening and the crop is 11% harvested nationwide. Cotton condition worsened to 14% poor to very poor, compared to 11% last week. Rice is 55% harvested, compared to a 51% average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dented 86 75 92 90 Corn Mature 34 21 50 47 Corn Harvested 7 5 8 11 Soybeans Dropping Leaves 41 22 43 43 Soybeans Harvested 4 NA 4 5 Winter Wheat Planted 13 5 15 15 Cotton Bolls Opening 44 34 47 51 Cotton Harvested 11 9 6 6 Sorghum Coloring 84 74 87 83 Sorghum Mature 43 35 50 46 Sorghum Harvested 29 24 29 29 Rice Harvested 55 43 62 51

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 4 9 26 48 13 4 9 26 48 13 2 5 19 54 20 Soybeans 3 9 29 48 11 3 9 28 49 11 2 5 20 54 19 Sorghum 2 6 27 53 12 2 5 27 55 11 1 5 28 52 14 Cotton 6 8 25 44 17 4 7 26 46 17 4 12 36 39 9 Rice 1 6 24 52 17 1 6 22 53 18 7 10 28 45 10

NEBRASKA

LINCOLN, Neb. September 18, 2017 – For the week ending September 17, 2017, temperatures averaged four to eight degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Precipitation ranged from half an inch to an inch across a majority of the State. Dry edible bean harvest was underway in western counties. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 10 percent very short, 33 short, 56 adequate, and 1 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11 percent very short, 36 short, 52 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn condition rated 5 percent very poor, 9 poor, 24 fair, 44 good, and 18 excellent. Corn dented was 94 percent, equal to last year, and near 93 for the five-year average.

Mature was 37 percent, behind 43 both last year and average. Harvested was 2 percent, equal to last year, but behind 7 average.

Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 8 poor, 28 fair, 48 good, and 12 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 54 percent, ahead of 48 both last year and average. Harvested was 3 percent, near 2 both last year and average.

Winter wheat planted was 23 percent, behind 41 last year and 34 average.

Sorghum condition rated 3 percent very poor, 2 poor, 20 fair, 55 good, and 20 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 91 percent, behind 98 last year, but near 87 average. Mature was 30 percent, behind 39 last year, but ahead of 22 average. Harvested was 2 percent, near 0 both last year and average.

Alfalfa condition rated 4 percent very poor, 10 poor, 34 fair, 40 good, and 12 excellent. Alfalfa fourth cutting was 68 percent complete, ahead of 59 last year and 61 average.

Dry edible beans condition rated 9 percent very poor, 17 poor, 22 fair, 43 good, and 9 excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 76 percent, behind 89 last year and 85 average. Harvested was

35 percent, ahead of 27 last year and 30 average.

Proso millet harvested was 40 percent, ahead of 22 last year, but near 41 average.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 5 percent very poor, 20 poor, 45 fair, 27 good, and 3 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 2 percent very short, 10 short, 88 adequate, and 0 surplus.