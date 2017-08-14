USDA Weekly Crop Progress- Report Remains Neutral for Corn, Soybeans

OMAHA (DTN) — Corn condition improved slightly from the previous week while soybean condition was down by 1 percentage point, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.
USDA estimated that 62% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition at the end of last week, up slightly from 60% the previous week. That resulted in a DTN Corn Condition Index of 148, up 5 points from the previous week. DTN’s index is down from 179 a year ago and is still lower than the past four years, according to DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.
Corn progress continued to lag behind the normal pace with 97% of the crop silking as of Sunday, down from 99% a year ago and below the five-year average of 98%. Sixty-one percent of corn had reached the dough stage, down from 70% a year ago, and down from the five-year average of 62%. Sixteen percent of corn was dented, down from 19% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 20% dented.
“Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report is neutral for corn,” Hultman said.
Soybean progress, on the other hand, was slightly ahead of normal with 94% of soybeans blooming as of Sunday, even with a year ago and above the five-year average of 93%. Seventy-nine percent of soybeans were setting pods, which is up from 78% a year ago and above the five-year average of 75%.
Soybean condition fell slightly from 60% good to excellent the previous week to 59% good to excellent this past week. That resulted in a DTN Soybean Condition Index of 142, which is down 1 point from the previous week. The index is down from 173 a year ago and is still lower than the past four years.
“Monday’s report is neutral for soybeans,” Hultman said.
Meanwhile, USDA reported that 97% of winter wheat had been harvested as of Sunday, even with a year ago and above the five-year average of 96%.
“Monday’s harvest progress is neutral for winter wheat,” Hultman said.
Forty percent of spring wheat was harvested, down from 45% a year ago, but above the five-year average of 35% harvested. Thirty-three percent of spring wheat was rated good-to-excellent, up 1 percentage point from 32% the previous week. That resulted in a DTN Spring Wheat Condition Index of 31, which is the same as the previous ago. DTN’s index is down from 155 a year ago and is still the lowest since 1988.
“Monday’s report remains bullish for spring wheat,” Hultman said.
Sorghum was 31% coloring, behind the average of 38%, and mature was 21%, also behind the average of 25% mature. Sorghum condition improved to 64% good to excellent from 61% good to excellent the previous week.
Barley was 52% harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the average pace of 40%. Oats were 66% harvested, behind the average of 72%.
Cotton was 98% squaring, 80% setting bolls and 10% bolls opening compared to an average pace of 99% squaring, 81% setting bolls and 10% bolls opening. Cotton condition improved to 61% good to excellent from 57% good to excellent the previous week. Rice was 91% headed, ahead of the average of 83%, and 12% of rice was harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the average of 9% harvested.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Silking
|97
|93
|99
|98
|Corn Dough
|61
|42
|70
|62
|Corn Dented
|16
|7
|19
|20
|Soybeans Blooming
|94
|90
|94
|93
|Soybeans Setting Pods
|79
|65
|78
|75
|Winter Wheat Harvested
|97
|94
|97
|96
|Spring Wheat Harvested
|40
|24
|45
|35
|Cotton Squaring
|98
|93
|99
|99
|Cotton Setting Bolls
|80
|58
|85
|81
|Cotton Bolls Opening
|10
|8
|12
|10
|Sorghum Headed
|75
|62
|82
|74
|Sorghum Coloring
|31
|26
|40
|38
|Sorghum Mature
|21
|NA
|22
|25
|Oats Harvested
|66
|50
|78
|72
|Barley Harvested
|52
|25
|52
|40
|Rice Headed
|91
|84
|93
|83
|Rice Harvested
|12
|9
|12
|9
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Corn
|3
|9
|26
|49
|13
|4
|9
|27
|47
|13
|2
|5
|19
|53
|21
|Soybeans
|3
|9
|29
|49
|10
|3
|9
|28
|50
|10
|2
|5
|21
|55
|17
|Spring Wheat
|24
|18
|25
|27
|6
|22
|21
|25
|25
|7
|3
|6
|25
|56
|10
|Sorghum
|2
|6
|28
|54
|10
|2
|7
|30
|52
|9
|1
|6
|28
|52
|13
|Cotton
|8
|4
|27
|44
|17
|6
|8
|29
|41
|16
|3
|15
|34
|40
|8
|Barley
|9
|13
|29
|39
|10
|8
|12
|35
|37
|8
|1
|4
|24
|56
|15
|Rice
|1
|6
|22
|56
|15
|1
|5
|22
|55
|17
|2
|6
|27
|49
|1