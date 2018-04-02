USDA Weekly Crop Progress *AUDIO*

Listen Here: http://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/crop-progress-4-2-3814.html

OMAHA (DTN) — U.S. winter wheat appears to be starting off the 2018 growing season in the worst condition in over a decade, according to USDA’s first weekly Crop Progress report issued Monday.

For the week ended April 1, 2018, winter wheat was rated only 32% in good-to-excellent condition, well below 51% at the same time last year and the lowest good-to-excellent rating since 2002.

Based on USDA’s condition ratings, DTN’s Winter Wheat Index was 65, also the lowest rating since 2002. Top winter-wheat-producing state Kansas reported only 10% of its crop in good-to-excellent condition.

Meanwhile, for the crops USDA included in its report this week, planting was progressing at a near-average pace. Sorghum was 9% planted, compared to 13% last year and an 11% five-year average. Cotton planting was 7% complete, compared to 3% last year and a 3% average. Rice was 17% planted, compared to 15% last year and a 13% average.

Oats were 26% planted as of April 1, compared to 24% last year and a 29% average. Emergence was at 25%, compared to 21% last year and a 25% average.

Nationwide, based on reports from 48 states, topsoil moisture was rated 24% very short to short compared to 14% last year and 76% adequate to surplus compared to 86% last year. Subsoil moisture was rated 28% short to very short compared to 19% last year and 72% adequate to surplus compared to 81% last year.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Cotton Planted 7 NA 3 3 Sorghum Planted 9 NA 13 11 Oats Planted 26 NA 24 29 Oats Emerged 25 NA 21 25 Rice Planted 17 NA 15 13 Rice Emerged 6 NA 6 4

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wheat 11 19 38 28 4 NA NA NA NA NA 3 11 35 45 6

For the full report visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/National_Crop_Progress/