USDA Weekly Crop Progress *AUDIO*

OMAHA (DTN) — U.S. winter wheat appears to be starting off the 2018 growing season in the worst condition in over a decade, according to USDA’s first weekly Crop Progress report issued Monday.
For the week ended April 1, 2018, winter wheat was rated only 32% in good-to-excellent condition, well below 51% at the same time last year and the lowest good-to-excellent rating since 2002.
Based on USDA’s condition ratings, DTN’s Winter Wheat Index was 65, also the lowest rating since 2002. Top winter-wheat-producing state Kansas reported only 10% of its crop in good-to-excellent condition.
Meanwhile, for the crops USDA included in its report this week, planting was progressing at a near-average pace. Sorghum was 9% planted, compared to 13% last year and an 11% five-year average. Cotton planting was 7% complete, compared to 3% last year and a 3% average. Rice was 17% planted, compared to 15% last year and a 13% average.
Oats were 26% planted as of April 1, compared to 24% last year and a 29% average. Emergence was at 25%, compared to 21% last year and a 25% average.
Nationwide, based on reports from 48 states, topsoil moisture was rated 24% very short to short compared to 14% last year and 76% adequate to surplus compared to 86% last year. Subsoil moisture was rated 28% short to very short compared to 19% last year and 72% adequate to surplus compared to 81% last year.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Cotton Planted
|7
|NA
|3
|3
|Sorghum Planted
|9
|NA
|13
|11
|Oats Planted
|26
|NA
|24
|29
|Oats Emerged
|25
|NA
|21
|25
|Rice Planted
|17
|NA
|15
|13
|Rice Emerged
|6
|NA
|6
|4
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Winter Wheat
|11
|19
|38
|28
|4
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|3
|11
|35
|45
|6
