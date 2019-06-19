USDA World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair Dr. Seth Meyer to Depart

USDA Chief Economist Robert Johansson has announced the departure of USDA World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair Dr. Seth Meyer, effective July 13, along with the appointment of Deputy Board Chair Dr. Mark Jekanowski as acting board chair.

“Seth has been a real asset to USDA, OCE, and the World Agricultural Board. The Board in particular has benefited tremendously from his knowledge and leadership,” said Johansson.

Dr. Meyer was named chairman of the World Agricultural Board (WAOB) in May 2014 after joining the USDA Office of the Chief Economist (OCE) as chief economist for domestic agricultural policy in 2013. He will be returning to the faculty of the University of Missouri’s Department of Agricultural Economics.

“Dr. Jekanowski’s experience as deputy chairman makes him very well prepared for this position,” noted Johansson. “He has a deep understanding of the unique nature of the Board’s mission.”

Prior to joining the World Board, Dr. Jekanowski was with USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS), first as chief of the Crops Branch, and more recently as deputy director for the ERS commodity outlook program. Previously, Jekanowski was a senior vice president and head of the Washington office of Informa Economics.