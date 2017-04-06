USFRA Announces Three New Board Members at April Board Meeting

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., (April 6, 2017) – Representing National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council and Nebraska Soybean Association are U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance® (USFRA®) newest board members. To bridge the gap between consumers and farmers and ranchers about today’s agricultural practices in addition to our commitment to sustainability, transparency and continuous improvement, Jennifer Houston, Rochelle Krusemark and Anne Meis join USFRA’s 17-member Board of Directors and more than 100 affiliates and industry partners to help further this dialogue.

“Through our many conversations with consumers and influencers, it’s critical that we showcase the diversity of agriculture and highlight how farmers and ranchers are using technology to be more efficient and sustainable,” says Brad Greenway, USFRA Chairman and South Dakota crop and livestock farmer. “Our newest board members are incredible leaders and advocates for agriculture, and we look forward to utilizing their expertise to expand our SMART Farm initiative and other programs that aim to earn trust in U.S. food and agriculture.”