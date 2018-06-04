USMARC Hiring Sheep Geneticist

The U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center, Neb., is looking to hire a sheep geneticist as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Research Service looks to fill hundreds of vacancies all across the country. Applicants will need to hurry, however. The posting will run only through June 8 or until 50 applications are received, whichever comes first.

From the job posting, “The incumbent is responsible for carrying out genetic and genomic research with the goal of enhancing health, efficiency and sustainability of sheep within Project ‘Genetic Research to Enhance Efficient and Sustainable Production of Beef Cattle and Sheep.’ The incumbent will lead experiments using sheep in support of ARS National Program 101 (Food Animal Production). Experiments are often multi-generation and multi-disciplinary, involving more than 2,000 breeding ewes. The incumbent is responsible for understanding fundamental constraints of the sheep industry, identifying research opportunities, designing and conducting innovative experiments, analyzing data, writing manuscripts and disseminating results and technical advice to many segments of the sheep industry.”

To learn more, or to apply, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/ GetJob/ViewDetails/500681900.