USMCA Trade Deal Sets Stage for Addressing China Trade

With the North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation effort complete, the Trump administration is expected to turn its trade attention to China and its neighbors.

The U.S. and China are in the midst of a tit-for-tat trade war started by President Trump. The Wall Street Journal says the U.S. should “follow this template” from the NAFTA talks to engage with Asia-Pacific trading partners and revive the dream of building a new, rules-based trading bloc to counter China. That was previously the goal of the Trans-Pacific Partnership that President Trump removed the U.S. from upon taking office.

The Wall Street Journal opinion piece suggests that the U.S. should follow suit in Asian trade markets as part of its goal of boxing out China. Trade talks are set to begin between the U.S. and Japan soon, marking a potential start on the region. The U.S. Grains Council has previously stated that Southeast Asia specifically represents a region of substantial potential growth for U.S. farmers.