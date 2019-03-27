UW livestock judging team maintains top-four finish record

LARAMIE, Wyo. – – The University of Wyoming livestock judging team finished in the top four at each of its six contests this spring.

“It was a great finish to the season for the team,” said coach Caleb Boardman, in the Department of Animal Science. “To stay in the top four at every contest shows they are one of the top teams in the country.”

The most recent contests were the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

This year’s team members include Justin Terry, Grants Pass, Ore., Zackery Schumaker, Sweet Springs, W.Va., Shanan Davey, Bridgeport, Neb., Alexi Goodnow, Craig, Colo., Logan Despain, Laramie, Alexis Wivell, Smock, Pa., Rachel Serrell, Castle Rock, Colo., Shelbie Sperle, Parker, Colo., Tiffaney and Stephanie Connelly, Bridgeport, Neb., and Jacob Lacey, Highlands Ranch, Colo. Laurel Rigby of Ronan, Mont., was the assistant coach.

The team placed fourth out of 13 teams and 116 individuals at San Antonio. They also placed second in hogs, fourth in sheep, fourth in reasons, fifth in cattle and eighth in goats.

Davey was fifth overall, second in swine, seventh in reasons and 10th in cattle. Stephanie Connelly placed fourth in reasons, fifth in goats and seventh in sheep. Terry placed second in sheep and Goodnow was third in sheep.

“San Antonio was very high-quality, but a very challenging contest,” Boardman said. “We had some great individual highlights and as a team talked better than we ever have in reasons.”

In Houston this last week, the team took third out of 28 universities. As a team, they were first in placings, second in hogs, second in cattle, third in reasons and fifth in sheep/goats. Individually there were 224 contestants.

Davey placed second overall, first in swine, third in placings, fourth in cattle and seventh in reasons.

Stephanie Connelly placed tenth overall, sixth in placings. Tiffaney Connelly was second overall in the alternates division with a score that would have put her in the top 10 overall.

Despain was third in reasons, and Schumaker tied for 10th in reasons.

“UW is quickly becoming one of the premier programs across the country for students who want to competitively livestock judge,” Boardman said.

The UW livestock judging team is hosting a livestock judging camp June 10-12 in

Laramie.