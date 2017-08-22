(VIDEO) 2017 Midwestern Crop Tour Kicked Off Monday

The Farm Journal Midwestern Crop Tour, for the western leg, started Monday morning in Sioux City, South Dakota. participants made their way to Grand Island, Nebraska, on several different routes.

Final averages of corn yields and pod bean counts were given for only South Dakota. The estimate, for surveyed areas, was: corn yield at 147.97bpa. soybean pod count was at 899.56 in a 3×3 square. ‬Participants did note that they did not hit the hardest drought areas within the state.

When it comes to Nebraska, one scout said compared to the exact same route from a year ago, it looks drastically different. Jarod Creed, independent agriculture consultant with JC Marketing, said the route he took last year was ravaged with green snap. Listen to the video interview below for more information about the condition and his route from yesterday.

Crop scouts will now make their way to Nebraska City Tuesday evening; scouting several different routes along the way. They will average the total numbers, for all of Nebraska, to give a state average. You can follow the crop scouts on social media by using the hashtag #FJTour17.