(Video) 28th Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo Underway in North Platte

The 28th annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo is taking place this week in North Platte.

The expo hours are:

Wednesday, February 6th, 9am-6pm

Thursday, February 7th, 9am-4pm

Location:

D & N Event Center

501 E Walker Rd North Platte, Nebraska

Fees/Admission: No admission fee

The Rural Radio Network at at the event, providing audio and video coverage.

Videos:

Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo

It is 7 degrees and snowing in North Platte. That means it is a great day to be inside at the Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo hosted by North Platte Chamber & Development.

Video: Bryce Doeschot talks with Jordan Maassen about the show!

Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers

When it comes to marketing land, the folks at Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers know a thing or two.

Afterall, Mike Lashley has been in the real estate business for 42 years.

Video: Mike talks about how the company is on the cutting-edge of new tools to help market land.

Plains Equipment Group

It may be cold out, but it is a great time to think about irrigation system maintenance!

Doug joins us from Plains Equipment Group to share information on Reinke Irrigation system maintenance and tell us about the deals they have this time of year!