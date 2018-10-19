(VIDEO) Ag News Recap – Friday Five

This week’s agriculture news review recaps Nebraska’s tourism campaign, the Sea of Blue and Gold taking over Indianapolis and more!

5) Nebraska recently launched its new tourism campaign, “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

4) The U.S. announced it will seek trade agreements with Japan, the European Union and the United Kingdom.

3) Ag groups and Nebraska state officials created new guidelines for taking care of livestock on trucks.

2) The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Amelia Breinig as Assistant Director of Agriculture.

1) The Sea of Blue and Gold is preparing to take over Indianapolis next week for the 91st annual National FFA Convention and Expo.